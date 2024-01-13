Deputies: Man beaten, choked and restrained with Christmas lights in Sodus; Two in custody

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y, — A Wayne County man and woman were in custody Friday night after what deputies are calling an assault in Sodus that happened on Dec. 12.

Deputies say James Bartron, 25, and Aleixieandra Hinkle, 29, were at a friend’s house when they got into a fight with that friend over drugs. They say Bartron and Hinkle beat the victim with a steel chain, choked him unconscious, and tied him up using Christmas lights before taking his keys and wallet.

The victim was able to escape through a window and call for help from a neighbor’s house.

Bartron and Hinkle both face assault charges. They are being held in the Wayne County Jail.