Deputies: Man breaks into Chili home, threatens woman with knife

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman interrupted a robbery in her own home and was threatened with a knife.

This happened around 7:41 p.m. Friday, June 16 on Fenton Road in Chili.

The woman was exercising in her basement when she heard footsteps. She saw a man standing in her living room.

When she addressed him, deputies say he waved a knife at her, yelling at her to stay back.

The man fled through an open window. Deputies say the window had been left open and the man cut the screen to get in.

Deputies say the man stole her cell phone. They used a drone and New York State Police used their helicopter to try to find the suspect. A K-9 search did find the discarded cell phone case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.