LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A felon is facing charges in Livingston County after deputies responded to a domestic call in Lakeville.

Deputies say Ryan Mosher, 31, of Livonia, shoved and choked a woman in a home on Nov. 18. They also say he destroyed property.

Mosher was arrested and arraigned on felony criminal mischief, obstruction of breathing, and harassment charges. He is being held in the Livingston County Jail without bail.