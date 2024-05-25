Deputies: Man taken to hospital after rollover in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Farmington man was rescued after a rollover crash in Canandaigua.

Ontario County deputies say the 52-year-old SUV driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 28 and Risser Road at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle flipped onto its side into some trees. Fire crews say it took about 25 minutes to get him out.

The driver was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. He is expected to survive.