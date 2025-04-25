Deputies: McDonald’s employee charged for scaring customers with fake pistol

VICTOR, N.Y. – An employee at the McDonald’s in the Town of Victor is facing criminal charges after deputies say he waved a BB gun that looked like a real pistol at customers in the parking lot.

Deputies say the employee, 21-year-old Tyree Littlejohn, got into a verbal argument with customers in the McDonald’s parking lot. Deputies also say they believe Littlejohn went to his car and grabbed what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol, waving it at the customers to scare them away.

During investigations, deputies say they found it to be a BB gun, but it had many of the physical characteristics of a real handgun.

Littlejohn was charged with menacing in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree for his actions and for having an “imitation pistol.” He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Victor Court at a later date.