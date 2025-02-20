Deputies release name of two people who died in Pittsford house fire in January

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies have identified the two people in their 80s who died in January’s house fire in Pittsford.

Constance Scott, 89, and Cheryl Halperyn, 80, were found dead after crews searched the home on Callingham Road, a neighborhood off Fairport Road, following the fire. The two-alarm fire broke out on the night of Jan. 26.

Five fire departments and more than 70 firefighters were called to help after getting reports of people trapped. The Monroe County Fire Bureau says the fire is not considered suspicious.

The two people who died were the only ones inside the home.