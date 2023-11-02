Deputies respond to student with gun at W-FL BOCES; Turns out to be BB gun

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Deputies responded to Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES in the town of Seneca on Thursday afternoon concerning the report of a student with a gun.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. at the Flint campus on County Road 20.

Investigators say a school resource officer and school security were able to find the student in less than 4 minutes. They found out the weapon was a BB gun.

Nobody was hurt, and no other threats were found.

The suspect was detained by deputies while they investigate.