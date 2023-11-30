Deputies respond to threatening text at Pittsford-Mendon; Separate investigation underway

MENDON, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to Pittsford-Mendon High School on Wednesday morning due to a threatening text message.

Deputies say a student reported a concerning text message from a month ago. After investigating, we’ve learned there is no threat to the community, and the school’s campus is safe.

Deputies say when they responded to the report, another matter came to light. They’re unable to share details about that separate investigation, but again they say the campus is safe.

In a statement, the Pittsford school district said, “While the district is unable to legally share details about this situation, it will act within its legal capacity and in accordance with its code of conduct. If your child needs support during this time, please reach out to your school’s principal.”