ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 15-year-old Samuel White who ran away from an address in Penfield.

Samuel was last seen on Honeysuckle Drive in Penfield on Monday just after midnight. He is 5 foot 9, 300 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red sweatpants, a red sweatshirt, and red Crocs.

Anyone with information that can help to find Samuel is asked to call 911.