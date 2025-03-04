Deputies search for armed robbers on Monroe Ave. in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies went to Pittsford Garden Apartments on Monroe Avenue, near French Road, for a reported armed robbery on Monday at 7 p.m.

The suspects reportedly left before law enforcement got there and the search for them continues.

A News10NBC photojournalist was on the scene and saw deputies searching around the apartment building and in nearby parking lots using helicopters and drones.

The MCSO said the suspects are not believed to be a threat to the community, and there were no reported injuries.