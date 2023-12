ROCHESTER,N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Lia Houser went missing from 49 Cedar Terrace in Hilton. Lia was talking with her mom over social media saying she would come home, but never did. Her mom hasn’t heard from her in a few days.

Lia is white and has dark hair. She’s 5’4″ and about 105 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.