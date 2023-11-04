Deputies seek help identifying person in robbery at Pittsford bank

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a person in connection with a robbery that happened at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Chase Bank in Pittsford.

He is described as about 6-foot-1 and was wearing a black hat, dark coat and gloves, with a blue medical mask, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s X (Twitter) account. (See attached photo.) Anyone with information is asked to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #23-193430.