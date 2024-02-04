Deputies: Sodus woman arrested, left 3-year-old child in car alone

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman from Sodus after they say she left her 3-year-old kid in a car alone when it was 28 degrees outside.

Deputies say they found the child in the backseat of the car with the car not running, and had been there for an extended period of time. Rachel Tari, 32, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Tari was brought to Wayne County jail were she awaits her arraignment.