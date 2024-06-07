Deputies: Three taken into custody after striking patrol vehicle

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Three people were taken into custody after they hit a Monroe County patrol vehicle that was trying to stop them as part of an investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were investigating a reported larceny at a store on Jefferson Road in Henrietta, identified a suspect vehicle and tried to stop it at 1600 Marketplace Drive. Deputies said the vehicle intentionally hit the patrol vehicle. Deputies apprehended the three people in the vehicle.

Charges are still being determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office.