HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe cCounty sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two people (pictured) in relation to a larceny that happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Lowe’s on Marketplace Drive in Henrietta.

They left in a stolen gray 2006 Toyota Camry, the Sheriff’s Office posted on X (Twitter).

Anyone with information is asked to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #23-192987.

Can you identify this man? Monroe County deputies are trying to identify two men in connection with a larceny at Lowe’s in Henrietta. (Photo provided: Monroe county Sheriff’s Office)