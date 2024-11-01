Deputies: Two arrested, several guns found at Hilton home

HILTON, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested two convicted felons in Hilton on Thursday on gun charges, after deputies say a search warrant at a residence yielded several unsecured firearms that they had illegally.

Deputies conducted the search warrant at a West Avenue resident in Hilton, followed a lengthy investigation into the two felons. Deputies detained the two and found various unsecured firearms, including a loaded AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine; a defaced, loaded .22 pistol; a loaded 20-gauge shotgun; and a loaded .410 shotgun. Several motorcycles, a dirt bike, a four-wheeler and an SUV are being held for further investigation; the Sheriff’s Office says two of the motorcycles were stolen.

Christopher A. Bosley of Hilton is charged with seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon, five as felonies. He was arraigned in Parma town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Jensen R. Gonzalez of Hilton is charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal possession. He was ticketed, and is being detained in the jail as a result of a federal probation warrant.

Two women and two children living in the house were not charged.