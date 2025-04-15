Deputies: Two convicted felons arrested on drug charges

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said two men who are convicted felons have been arrested following an investigation into crack cocaine sales in the Village of Mount Morris.

On April 9, Cameron Velazquez and Curtis Williams were arrested by Mount Morris Police after they say methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl were seized after a search of a home on Grove Street.

Velazquez and Williams were both charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third-degree.

Additionally, Velazquez was charged with criminal nuisance in the first-degree.

Both of them were arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail and were remanded to the Sheriff’s Office on no bail due to them having two or more felony convictions.