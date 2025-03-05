Deputies: Two men charged with robbery in Henrietta, ask for help seeking third suspect

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two out of three suspects in connection to a reported theft at a Target in Henrietta that lead to a police chase and need help identifying the third suspect.

According to deputies, the two suspects, Clem Long, 22, and Lavell Harris, 40, filled a shopping cart with merchandise at a Target and tried to leave the store without paying.

An employee grabbed the cart to try and stop the theft, but one of the suspects removed the shopping cart from the employee’s hands while the other shoved the employee against a wall, deputies said.

Long and Harris, along with a third suspect, fled the scene in an SUV, leading deputies into the City of Rochester, where Long and Harris were taken into custody after refusing to pull over, according to deputies.

Long and Harris were charged with the following:

Robbery in the second degree.

Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

Long was additionally charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Long and Harris were arraigned in Henrietta Town Court. Long was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond. Harris was released to pretrial services.

Deputies said the third suspect fled from the car at the time of the chase in the area of Dewey Avenue and have not been able to locate him.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #25-038995.