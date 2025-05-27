Deputies use pepperball guns to disperse crowds at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department responded to fights at Six Flags Darien Lake on Monday at 7:44 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that after the park closed, two separate altercations broke out, both involving two teens. Large crowds gathered, and more deputies were called in. Pepperball guns were used to stop the disturbance and disperse crowds that wouldn’t leave.

No injuries were reported, and no charges were filed.