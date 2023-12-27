Deputies: Woman found unconscious in stolen car with drug paraphernalia in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said she was unconscious behind the wheel of a stolen car at a Henrietta intersection with drug paraphernalia inside.

Casey Clohessy, 36 of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, operating a car while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, and resisting arrest.

Deputies began investigating after spotting a car stopped at the intersection of Jay Scutti Boulevard off Jefferson Road. Based on the license plate, deputies determined that the car was stolen from Penfield two weeks earlier.

Deputies say they found Clohessy unconscious behind the wheel with drug paraphernalia on the front passenger seat. According to the sheriff’s office, as deputies tried to put the car in park, Clohessy awoke and tried to drive off. Deputies removed the keys from the ignition to stop her from driving away.

Deputies say Clohessy then ran from the car before they took her into custody. She also had warrants out for her arrest for Monroe County Court, Rochester City Court, and Irondequoit Town Court.

Clohessy was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and taken to Monroe County Jail.