Deputies: Woman head-butted officer, tried to kick deputies in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Canandaigua woman has been charged with second-degree attempted assault and other charges after head-butting an officer in the face and trying to kick deputies, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Felicia L. Bedford, 34, described by the Sheriff’s Office as homeless, was arrested Monday, Nov. 27 at 3010 County Complex Drive in Hopewell after she acted improperly after a supervised visit with her child, deputies said — and, hen deputies tried to arrest her for endangering the welfare of a child, she allegedly head-butted an officer in the face. She also tried to kick deputies while refusing to allow herself to be handcuffed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bedford was charged with second-degree attempted assault and aggravated family offense, both felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest. She was committed to the Ontario County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. She will appear later in Hopewell Town Court.

The officer who was struck was treated at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and released.