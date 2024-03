VICTOR, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is in jail after Ontario County deputies say she stole almost $35,000 in fragrances from Ulta Beauty Store in Victor.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office charged Raven Walton, 30, with grand larceny and burglary. They say the thefts happened between December and February, and she already had been banned from all Ulta properies.

Walton is being held pending an arraignment.