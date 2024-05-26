Deputies: Woman thrown from boat in Keuka Lake

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A Penn Yan woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after being thrown from a boat on Thursday.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Julie Sprague, 62, was a passenger on a boat on Keuka Lake when the driver, James Sprague, 75, crashed into a dock along West Bluff Drive in the town of Jerusalem. Julie Sprague was no longer listed as a patient Saturday night.

James Sprague was ticketed with reckless operation and is to appear in Barrington Town Court.