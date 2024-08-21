Deputies: Woman who crashed into Livonia 7-Eleven, hitting boy and his mother, was high on cocaine

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – Nearly a month after crashing into a convenience store, injuring a boy and his mother, the driver has been arrested.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on July 19 on Big Tree Street. The 13-year-old and his mom had minor injuries.

Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say Margaret Jason, 60, of Conesus was high when she drove into the front doors. She’s been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, felony first-degree reckless endangerment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and vehicle and traffic violations.

Jason was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.