Deputies: Wyoming County woman crashes stolen car while impaired on drugs

COVINGTON, N.Y. — A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after deputies say she crashed a stolen car while impaired on drugs.

Regina Stoddard, 29 of Warsaw, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic violations. The crash happened on Oct. 3 on Wyoming Road in the Town of Covington.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and a small car and say Stoddard was at the scene. According to deputies, Stoddard said she was a passenger in the small car and the driver had fled the scene. However, an investigation found that she was driving the car when she went into an oncoming lane of traffic, struck a farm vehicle, and went down an embankment.

Deputies say Stoddard’s vehicle was stolen from the City of Rochester on Sept. 29 and she showed signs of drug impairment. Deputies say Stoddard refused to give a blood sample at the scene of the crash and an ambulance took her to the hospital to treat injuries. She was arrested on Nov. 15.

Stoddard was arraigned in the Town of Covington Court and released on $10,000 bail.