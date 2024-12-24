Deputy and driver released from hospital after crash in Ontario County

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — An Ontario County sheriff’s deputy and an SUV driver will be able to spend the holidays at home. Both were released from the hospital after being injured in a crash in the Town of Hopewell.

The crash happened when the deputy’s patrol car collided with the SUV on Dec. 9. The deputy, 30-year-old Molly Turnbull, had serious internal injuries and she underwent emergency surgery. The other driver had a leg injury.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, it all started when a state trooper was trying to make an arrest in Canandaigua, the person was resisting, and the trooper called for backup.

When the deputy was en route in emergency mode, the patrol car collided with the SUV heading in the opposite direction on Route 5. First responders freed the deputy from the car and an ambulance took her to Strong Hospital.