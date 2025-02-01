Deputy county executive announces run for Greece town supervisor as a Democrat

GREECE, N.Y. — Jeff McCann, a Democrat, has announced his candidacy for Greece Town Supervisor. McCann currently serves as the deputy county executive and has an extensive background in politics, having worked in the State Assembly and Senate, as well as in the towns of Greece and Irondequoit.

The current Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich has held the position since 2014 and is unable to run again due to term limits.

News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County GOP for information on any potential Republican candidates but has not yet received a response.

