Deputy hurt while taking person into custody at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after injuring his hand while taking a person into custody at Ontario Beach Park.

Deputies responded to the beach around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after getting reports of a disturbance breaking out in a large crowd. The sheriff’s office says it was investigating an “active crime” but hasn’t released more details.

The deputy needed medical attention. The sheriff’s office says it’s still investigating. Check back for updates.