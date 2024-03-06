Deputy injured in eye while arresting suspect in Perinton

By News10NBC

PERINTON, N.Y. — A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy has an eye injury, after taking a suspect into custody Wednesday in Perinton.

Deputies were called to the Wegmans on Pittsford-Palmyra Road for a larceny Wednesday morning

Deputies searched the area around the store and found a suspect on Swan Trail. While taking the suspect into custody, the deputy’s eye was hurt. He was evaluated at the hospital, and an investigation is ongoing.