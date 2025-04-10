Deputy Superintendent of Rochester City School District to leave position

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District has said Deputy Superintendent Ruth Turner is leaving her position with the school district.

The school district says Turner was appointed as the Superintendent of the Montclair School District in New Jersey at their board meeting on Wednesday.

Turner was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent in January 2023. Prior to her role as Deputy Superintendent, Turner served as Chief of Student Support Services and Social Emotional Learning.

This announcement comes just over a month after the school district named Dr. Eric Jay Rosser as its new superintendent.