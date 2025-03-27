Designers give update on plan to create trail system connecting three area colleges

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Town Board got an update on Wednesday night on a proposed trail system that would connect multiple colleges in the area.

Designers presented details of the plan to create an off-road, multi-use trail system connecting the University of Rochester, Monroe Community College, and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The plan has been in the works for more than a year with the goal of creating safe travel routes for walkers, reducing vehicle usage, and supporting public health.

“It’s very exciting. We have to be, we’re on the forefront in the region of building out our trail system and connecting people, connecting places. The more it comes standard in Brighton, the more Brighton sets the standard,” said Christine Corrado of the Brighton Town Board.

The proposal will also consider using existing trails and connections to local neighborhoods, parks, public transit, and retail. No timeline has been given for creating the trail.

