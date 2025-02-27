‘Despite all odds’: Baby born at 25 weeks goes home after 471 days in hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A little miracle has finally made his way into the world after overcoming incredible odds. Levi Davids, born at just 25 weeks, spent 471 days at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

That’s more than 15 months in the hospital before he was released on Wednesday.

The dedicated staff who cared for baby Levi celebrated his release with a procession of bubbles, wishing him and his parents well.

To mark the special occasion, Levi had a photo-op with a cut-out of Josh Allen, adding a touch of fun to his send-off.

