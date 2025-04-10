Despite criticism, advocacy group backs bill to reduce prison sentences through good time and merit time allowances

ALBANY, N.Y. – A proposed bill in Albany called the “Earned Time Act” is stirring debate. Sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Cooney, the bill would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences by up to 75% through good time and merit time allowances, regardless of their crimes.

The Center for Community Alternatives defended the legislation, stating it is an evidence-based policy.

“It would increase safety, reduce prison violence, and support re-entry for thousands of New Yorkers,” officials said.

The organization also highlighted potential financial benefits. It claims $384 million was saved through New York’s limited merit time program from 1997 to 2006.

The bill has backing from the Rochester City Council, major labor unions, faith leaders, and retired corrections officials.

New York Republicans and the Rochester Police Locust Club say the new bill prioritizes prisoners over public safety.

