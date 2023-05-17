Despite the chilly weather, golfers still hit the links

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Oak Hill Country Club isn’t the only place that’s buzzing with PGA Championship activities. Public golf courses all over the Rochester area are booked solid this week.

News10NBC visited Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor to see how it is benefiting from the PGA Championship. Ravenwood is located about 30 minutes from Oak Hill.

As golf fans eagerly wait for Thursday’s opening round of the tournament, they are putting their own golf skills to the test on our local courses.

“I think people make plans to be at the tournament certain days, and than other days to you know play some golf on their own,” said Mike Roeder, Ravenwood Golf Club General Manager.

Wednesday’s chilly temperatures did not stop PGA Championship golf fans from spending time on the course here at Ravenwood with their golfing buddies. Although the calendar says it’s May 17th, it feels more like October 17th.

Wayne Dubose is from The Villages, Florida. He said, “It’s cold here. It’s 90 at home.”

Pete Mondadori, also from The Villages added, “I got about three, four layers on. We’re used to you know the hot weather obviously like Wayne said it was 90 down there today, and most of our winter golf is you know still in the 50, 60’s.”

Ravenwood’s Mike Roeder says the club is quite busy this week.

“Thankfully for the PGA Championship people are coming in from all over the world, and our golf course is actually pretty much sold out today, and tomorrow, and the next couple of days thanks to all the people in town,” said Roeder.

The PGA Championship is a perfect excuse for a golf vacation.

“We’re playing golf today here. Friday we’re playing in Avon, I think at a course named Fairview. Spent yesterday at Niagara Falls. Tomorrow we’re going to the tournament, spend all day out there,” said Mondadori.

“Mainly to see the course. We want to walk the course. We’ll probably pick a group and walk them through the whole course,” said Dubose.

The first round of the PGA Championship starts Thursday, and fans can’t wait.

“I’m excited just to be here. It’s a nice drive to get out here, plus you don’t always have a major in your backyard either,” said Lake George resident Dennis Walkup.

Most area golf courses are expected to see some frost Thursday morning, but not enough to close courses for the day.