Detail led by State Police nets illegal guns, drugs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A joint detail over two days in Rochester led to nine arrests and the confiscation of several illegal guns.

The goal was to get illegal guns, according to New York State Police, who led the investigation. Seven handguns, including two ghost guns, were confiscated, as well as one rifle.

Some of what was confiscated by a law enforcement detail in Rochester. (Provided photo: New York State Police)

Charges for those arrested include criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance and range from felonies to misdemeanors.

The detail included members of the Special Investigations Unit of Rochester; Special Investigations Unit of Buffalo; Troop E Community Stabilization Unit; State Police Rochester Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit; State Police Rochester Bureau of Criminal Investigations; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF); and the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center (MCAC).