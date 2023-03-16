Details emerge on police chase that ended with car crashing into school bus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. New details are emerging on a police chase that ended with a car crashing into a school bus in Rochester.

Two suspects are in custody Wednesday night after a police chase in downtown Rochester ended with the vehicle crashing into a school bus. It all started with a stolen car at knifepoint on Costar Street Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully no students were injured.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Costar Street for the report of a knifepoint robbery. During that robbery, a Jeep was stolen. Less than an hour later officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the suspects over and a chase ensued.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. As officers were attempting to call out to the occupants of the stolen vehicle, the driver suddenly reversed the Jeep, ramming its rear bumper into the front bumper of a Rochester police car.

“The vehicle did take off at that point,” RPD Capt. Adam Radens said. “The officers pursued the vehicle. At one point the vehicle was heading the wrong way on Roycroft approaching the intersection at Roycroft and Carter.”

It all came to an end when the stolen Jeep crashed into the school bus.

“At that same moment, a northbound bus, a school bus was trying to attempt to cross that intersection when the stolen vehicle did crash into the front of it,” Radens said.

Seventeen student passengers and one adult driver were on board the school bus. Luckily no one was hurt.

Marisol O. Ramos-Lopez, chief of communications & intergovernmental affairs for the Rochester City School District, released the following statement Wednesday.

“We are extremely relieved that neither the students nor the bus driver were hurt during that accident. The students are from Rochester Prep Charter School and were being transported in an RCSD contracted school bus. Thank you.”

Two city men are in custody. They’re 20 and 23 years old. One suspect was taken to Rochester General Hospital after the crash to be evaluated. The stolen car and crash are still under investigation.