Developer seeks approval for 123-room hotel at Eastview Mall

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

VICTOR, N.Y. — A new hotel could soon be part of Eastview Mall, as Eastview Hospitality Group plans to build a four-story hotel there.

The proposed hotel, Element by Westin, will feature 123 rooms and will be situated in a parking lot between JC Penney and the vacant Lord & Taylor.

Joseph Logan is the chairman of the Victor Planning Board and explained, “It does add another asset to the town—tourist and business alike.”

The hotel will be about half a mile off Route 96 and will include amenities such as a pool, bar, and conference rooms on the main floor. Logan noted that Eastview Hospitality Group won’t require zoning changes, but the board has concerns about parking, building height, and appearance.

Logan highlighted potential traffic issues, stating, “Traffic circulation around the mall… they’ve had some problems in the past—heavy traffic times like Christmas season, you know, Black Friday.”

Currently, the hotel’s proposed height exceeds the town’s maximum building height, requiring approval. However, a representative from Eastview Hospitality Group is optimistic about obtaining this approval, as the planning board has granted height waivers in the past.

Logan believes that if the plans are approved, the hotel could attract more businesses to the mall, particularly to the vacant Lord & Taylor building.

He said, “It will be a good traction for bringing in a new tenant to the Lord and Taylor building.”

Logan anticipates that the plans could be approved by spring 2025, with the hotel potentially opening the following year.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.