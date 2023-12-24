One dead after officer-involved shooting on Murray Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Murray Street.

RPD officials say around 8:30 a.m. Sunday they received calls about a man with a gun. Officers found the man on scene.

“At some point while interacting with the male, a firearm was introduced,” says Officer Greg Bello. “The officer fired at least one shot striking the male at least one time.”

The man was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and RPD’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating — which is standard protocol for any officer-involved shooting.

“It’s certainly a difficult situation for everybody involved, especially on Christmas Eve, when our officers feel a threat to the level that they’re discharging their weapon and feel their lives are in danger,” says Bello.

No officers were injured.

Murray Street between Otis Street and Lyell Avenue is closed to traffic while police investigate.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.