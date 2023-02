UPDATE: New York State Police says the scene is now clear, and those involved have non-life-threatening injuries.

VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday.

The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived.

News10NBC is following this story for updates.