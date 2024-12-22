Dezio & Gingello Foundation event success thanks to local volunteers and organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Dezio & Gingello Foundation hosted its annual holiday community event on Saturday with toy giveaways and free haircuts drawing over a hundred people to St. Paul Street.

The gathering featured food prepared by Capone’s Italian Eatery and showcased the spirit of community and generosity.

The Mission Continues, the Rochester Republican City Committee, and Hope NY also contributed to the event.

Jake Bishop, executive director of The Dezio & Gingello Foundation, expressed gratitude for the support and participation, highlighting the generosity witnessed during the event.