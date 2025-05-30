DHS releases list of sanctuary cities, including Rochester, claims violations of federal law

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Department of Homeland Security has released a list of communities it says are violating federal law by maintaining sanctuary policies. Rochester and Monroe County are among those named on the new sanctuary jurisdictions list.

This list stems from an executive order issued last month by President Donald Trump. The order directed Homeland Security to identify these locations, issue warnings, and consider withdrawing funding if they do not cease sanctuary practices.

The president says those jurisdictions are breaking the law.

However, Rochester, Monroe County, and approximately 500 other jurisdictions argue that their policies are legal. City leaders have called the lawsuit against Rochester “political theater,” stating that the policies have been legal since 1986 and were not contested during Trump’s first term.

The executive order claims that the president has the final say in immigration law, but sanctuary locations disagree. The order alleges that the laws being broken include conspiracy against the United States, obstruction of justice, and possibly racketeering.

The list, released last night, includes 14 states, such as New York, and locations in Kansas, Tennessee, and North Dakota. Responses from the jurisdictions are expected soon.

Other jurisdictions in our area

Wayne and Yates counties were also on the list, which surprised some. Neither county has sanctuary policies like Monroe County. Wayne County Sheriff has previously stated that deputies will support ICE, and Yates representatives have echoed similar sentiments.

Yates County sent News10NBC the following statement in response to the list:

“The Yates County Sheriff’s Office has always, and will always, work to assist our Federal Law Enforcement partners to the fullest extent we are allowed by New York State law to do. There are no plans in place to change the way we assist our Federal Law Enforcement agencies in the future. We were not aware of Yates County being on this list until it was published, and will be making contact the Department of Homeland Security to determine why we were placed on this list and what steps need to be taken to be removed from it.”

