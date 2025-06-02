DHS takes down ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ list after local counties question inclusion on list

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has taken down its “sanctuary jurisdictions” list, which accused cities and counties of violating federal immigration enforcement law.

The list received criticism, including locally, from counties that have never self-declared as a sanctuary jurisdiction. Monroe, Yates, and Wayne counties were all on the list.

As News10NBC has reported, DHS said any jurisdiction on the list would face termination or suspension of any contracts or grants, along with legal action by the Trump administration. The list came out last week as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April.

The webpage titled “sanctuary jurisdictions defying federal immigration law” now appears as a “page not found.” We’re working to reach out to DHS about why the list was taken down.

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby told News10NBC he was baffled by his county’s inclusion on the list, saying his department is always willing to communicate with federal immigration officials.

“If they send me a detainer on someone I have in custody that they’re interested in, I’m not going to hold that person any longer than New York State allows me to do that. But am I going to call the feds and give them a heads up as to when they can find this person being released from my custody? Absolutely,” Milby said. “I don’t see how that puts us on the list of non-compliance.”

Other officials across the country pushed back on the list, saying it was riddled with misspellings and did not appear to make any sense.