Dick’s to host meet and greet with Bills players during grand opening weekend

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills Tight End Dalton Kincaid and Receiver Khalil Shakir will be in Henrietta Saturday and Sunday for the grand opening of the new Dick’s Sporting Goods in Henrietta.

Bills fans will have the chance to meet and get autographs from Kincaid and Shakir at the new Dick’s store. Kincaid will make an appearance Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Shakir will be available Sunday at the same time.

There will be 250 wristbands given out on a first come, first serve basis, which are required to attend the meet and greets. They will be given out starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for Kincaid and 10 a.m. Sunday for Shakir.

Dick’s will be kicking off the celebration on May 9 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store will be located at the Market Square Plaza on Jefferson Road and will be open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday