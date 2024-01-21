Dinner at Rochester Elks Lodge honors first responders

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Elks Lodge held its second annual prime rib dinner on Saturday night to honor first responders.

They honored firefighters, deputies and EMT’s from the Henrietta Fire District, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and CHS Ambulance Service. Each agency honored one of its first responders. We heard from Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Nicole Gorman, chosen as Deputy of the Year for 2023.

“It’s very encouraging for me. I haven’t been on the job for very long. Just to see that my efforts in the short time that I’ve been here have been recognized by other people. Just the people that I serve, because I work in this area, that I’m recognized for that. It means a whole lot to me,” Gorman said.

Each recipient was chosen for the awards by their peers.