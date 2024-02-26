Dinosaurs return to Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dinosaurs returned to the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center Friday through Sunday.

Jurassic Quest brings hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family. There were life-like moving, roaring dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring North America , and is the largest realistic dinosaur exhibition on the continent.