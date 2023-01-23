Diocese announces memorial hours for Bishop Clark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Diocese of Rochester announced the memorial arrangements for Bishop Matthew Clark, who died at age 85 on Sunday morning. Here’s the schedule:
- Public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 296 Flower City Park in Rochester.
- Evening prayers will be celebrated at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral.
- Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30 at Sacred Heart
- Cathedral.
- The Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral.
- Burial in the Bishops Crypt, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, will immediately follow the Funeral Mass.