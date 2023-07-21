Diocese of Rochester reaches settlement in bankruptcy case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sexual abuse survivors in the Diocese of Rochester’s bankruptcy case have reached a settlement with two of the diocese’s insurance companies.

The new settlement is $50.75 million.

The Diocese filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2019, after 475 survivors brought suit against it.

Friday’s settlement is in addition to a $75.6 million settlement from the Diocese and another insurance company.

In total, survivors have won $126.35 million in settlements.