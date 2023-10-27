Director of NASA research center speaks to McQuaid students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at McQuaid Jesuit High School got an “out of this world” opportunity on Friday.

Clayton Turner, the director of NASA’s Langley Research Center and a class of 1975 McQuaid graduate, visited the school and spoke to students about his work at NASA. He also answered students’ questions.

“I wanted the group to leave with an excitement that they can use to find their passion in life,” Turner said. “And that passion is going to lift up others and lift up the word in a positive way.”