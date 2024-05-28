Director of state’s Office of Cannabis Management puts in two weeks notice
ALBANY, N.Y. — The executive director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management has put in his two weeks notice, according to the Albany Times Union.
The announcement comes only weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced executive director Chris Alexander would step down in September. Alexander is apparently looking to leave sooner.
He’d been asked to step down following the state’s often-criticized legal retail cannabis rollout.