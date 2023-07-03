Dirt bike rider arrested with loaded handgun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 1:15 a.m., Rochester Police were on an unrelated call in the area of East Main Street and South Clinton Avenue when a dirt bike road by the police, appearing to taunt them by revving the engine and riding around in circles. As officers left their call, they saw the dirt bike stopped on South Clinton Avenue with the rider trying to get the bike started again.

Officers were able to safely detain the rider, and found a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun in his waistband. He was taken to Monroe County Jail, and the dirt bike was impounded.

Julio Rivera, 30, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and various violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.